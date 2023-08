UPDATE: Mobility scooter driver survives crash with semi truck in Vernon

Police are now investigating the crash

A mobility scooter was struck by a semi truck at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street Tuesday morning. The man operating the scooter suffered non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the semi remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-13418. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

UPDATE Aug. 2:

Police are investigating a crash between a mobility scooter and semi-truck that occurred in downtown Vernon yesterday.

The collision took place at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street on Tuesday, Aug. 1, around 10:50 a.m.

Police and emergency responders attended the scene to find the person being assisted by bystanders.

Initial findings of the investigation have determined the man on the mobility scooter attempted to cross southbound through the intersection when it was struck by a transport truck making a right-hand turn onto 34th Street from 25th Ave.

The man operating the scooter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Service personnel.

The driver of the semi remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-13418.

ORIGINAL Aug. 1:

A person operating a mobility scooter was taken to hospital Tuesday after being struck by a semi truck.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street shortly before 11 a.m.

A single lane of traffic is blocked westbound on 25th, with congestion.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

