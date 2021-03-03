An air quality advisory continues in Vernon March 4 due to high levels of dust in the air from winter traction material. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

UPDATE: More road dust continues air quality advisory in Vernon

The advisory will last until the next rainfall or until enough street sweeping work is done

UPDATE Thursday, March 4:

Even more dust has been stirred up in Vernon. Which means yesterday’s air quality advisory is continuing.

Particulate matter concentrations have now reached 82.6 in Vernon, up from the 54.9 reported March 3. That’s compared to Kelowna’s 35.3, which also increased from 16.2 yesterday.

………………………………..

ORIGINAL Wednesday, March 3:

The dust being stirred up on Vernon streets has once again prompted an air quality notice.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and Interior Health have issued a road dust advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter (PM10).

The advisory is expected to stick around until the next rainfall, or until sufficient road sweeping work is done.

Dust levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

“Exposure is a concern for pregnant women, infants and older adults, as well as, individuals with conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, diabetes or respiratory infections such as COVID-19,” a ministry press release states.

People with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous activities until the advisory is lifted.

Sources of PM10 contributing to this air quality episode include road dust from winter traction material along busy and dry road surfaces. PM10 can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size.

The provincial air quality objective for PM10 is 50 micrograms per cubic metre, averaged over 24 hours. The 24-hour average PM10 concentration in Vernon as of 8 a.m. today (March 3) is 54.9, compared to Kelowna’s current PM10 of 16.2.

The advisory is in effect until further notice.

READ MORE: O’Keefe Ranch secures COVID-19 Restart funds

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposures on two Kelowna flights

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air quality

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo
Next story
Second phase of Highway 1 four-laning in Chase expected to be tendered soon

Just Posted

Mountain caribou from an endangered herd have returned to an area adjacent to the area closed to snowmobiling on Queest Mountain. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Return of caribou herd prompts temporary snowmobiling closure near Sicamous

Lake Play area on Queest Mountain closed for the second time this year

A member of the Chase school community is isolating at home after testing positive to COVID-19. According to the Interior Health website, the potential exposure to the school community took place on Feb. 23, 2021. (Google Maps image)
Chase Secondary added to B.C. list of potential COVID-19 exposures

Member of school community isolating at home, Interior Health contact tracing

Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers were on Owlhead to retrieve a couple who called for help after one of their sleds became stuck on Tuesday, March 2, 2020. (Shuswap Search and Rescue/Facebook photo)
Shuswap Search and Rescue retrieve couple from Owlhead

Call for help made after sled became stuck

Shuswap Adventure Girl Sarah Tokarek has a particular passion for hiking trails around Blind Bay and the South Shuswap. (Contributed)
Shuswap mom helps others find their own outdoor adventures

Sarah Tokarek is Shuswap Adventure Girl, an online trail guide for the region

Protesters stood outside the Vernon Courts Thursday, March 4, 2021, as a Curtis Wayne Sagmoen matter came before the courts once again. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
UPDATE: Sagmoen to make plea in two weeks for cop assault charge

The offence allegedly took place on Oct. 29 in Spallumcheen

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for British Columbia in Victoria, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
7 additional deaths and 542 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Provincial health officials reported 18 new COVID-19 cases linked to variants of concern

Penticton RCMP will be attending Friday’s protest to enforce provincial health orders that restrict all gatherings. (File photo)
Penticton RCMP warn of potential fines for Friday’s protest in Gyro Park

Police will be there to enforce provincial health orders that restrict all organized gatherings

An air quality advisory continues in Vernon March 4 due to high levels of dust in the air from winter traction material. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: More road dust continues air quality advisory in Vernon

The advisory will last until the next rainfall or until enough street sweeping work is done

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

RCMP stock. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)
Teen grabbed while jogging in Kelowna

18-year-old woman pulled free, running home and reporting incident to police

A Cowichan Valley mom is wondering why masks haven’t been mandated for elementary schools. (Metro Creative photo)
B.C. mom frustrated by lack of mask mandate for elementary students

“Do we want to wait until we end up like Fraser Health?”

(Pxhere)
B.C. research reveals how pandemic has changed attitudes towards sex, health services

CDC survey shows that 35 per cent of people were worried about being judged

Some Canadians are finding butter harder than usual, resulting in an avalanche of social media controversy around #buttergate. (Brett Williams/The Observer)
#Buttergate: Concerns around hard butter hit small B.C. towns and beyond

Canadians find their butter was getting harder, blame palm oil in part one of this series

Lake Country singer Payton Bischoff is featured in episode four of the Focus Online Series, March 4-7. (Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre photo)
WATCH: Okanagan talents shine under online spotlight

12-year-old from Lake Country, Enderby singer-songwriter-guitarist and Kelowna duo in Focus

Most Read