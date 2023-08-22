UPDATE: Motorcyclist in critical condition following Vernon crash

Incident happened before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, on Highway 97 south at Highland Road

A motorcycle is part of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 97 south at Highland Road in Vernon. The incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Old Kamloops Road. There is no word on any injuries. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

UPDATE Aug. 23:

A 52-year-old Vernon man was seriously injured in a crash north of town Tuesday.

RCMP are investigating the collision between a car and motorcycle on Highway 97 Aug. 22 around 3:45 p.m.

The investigation has determined the collision occurred when a motorcycle attempting to make a left hand turn across traffic from Highway 97 onto Highland Road was struck by a southbound car.

The driver of the car sustained minor injuries and the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

………………………………

ORIGINAL Aug. 22:

Traffic being affected north of Vernon by a motor-vehicle incident, which happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The incident occurred in the southbound lane at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highland Road on the Swan Lake corridor.

Southbound traffic was diverted to Old Kamloops Road.

⛔#BCHwy97 All southbound lanes are CLOSED at the intersection with Highland Rd due to a vehicle incident. Crews on scene. Assessment in progress. Use an alternate route and expect delays. #VernonBC ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/jwh1SdMoEi pic.twitter.com/ZVRa6YgK0Q — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 22, 2023

It’s believed a motorcycle is one of two vehicles involved in the collision. An ambulance is on-scene and at least one person has been taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Vernon Elks Lodge seeking donations for firefighters

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernon