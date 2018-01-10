UPDATE: Mounties locate missing 91 year old

UPDATE: JAN. 11

The man who was reported missing on Jan. 10 has been located.

The Kelowna RCMP is very pleased to confirm that the 91-year-old man reported missing, had been located yesterday evening in Sicamous. He has since returned home safe and sound to Kelowna.

“Kelowna RCMP would like to extend their thanks to a keen member of the public who contacted her local RCMP after she spotted the missing senior in the Sicamous area,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“RCMP would also like to thank the media and all those all over the Central Okanagan who remained extra vigilant in hopes of spotting the missing gentleman.”

ORIGINAL JAN. 10

Kelowna RCMP is turning to the general public for their assistance in locating a missing elderly Kelowna resident.

Frederick Mason was last seen during the early morning hours of Jan. 10 when he was spotted, by a member of the general public, in downtown Kelowna where he appeared lost and confused. Police have followed up on several leads, and believe Mason may still be in the Central Okanagan area.

Mason, who suffers from medical conditions which require he regularly take medications, may appear disoriented or confused at times. Police are concerned for his health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long, said the RCMP.

Description of Frederick Mason:

Caucasian male;

91 years;

5 ft 7 in (170 cm);

161 lbs (73 kg);

grey hair;

green eyes;

He was last seen wearing:

a pair of grey pants;

a blue sweater;

a brown pair of slippers;

a Blue Jays hat;

Mason is believed to be travelling alone in his grey 2005 Kia Sorrento SUV with BC licence plates BHX639 attached. He may or may not limit his travels to the Kelowna area, as he has been known to move around, according to the RCMP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mason or his grey Kia Sorrento SUV, is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

