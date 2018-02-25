7 people in ‘serious condition’ after tour buses, trucks crash on Coquihalla

Emergency Services says two tour buses, semis and vehicles all involved in collision

UPDATE: 10:48 p.m.

BC Emergency Health Services has confirmed that seven people have been taken to hospital in serious condition following a multi-vehicle crash on the Coquihalla Highway.

Officials said the incident involved two transport trucks, two passenger buses and two vehicles.

Roughly 70 other passengers, uninjured, have been taken by bus with paramedics to a warming centre. Hospitals nearby, including Chilliwack General Hospital, have called a “code orange,” in preperation for incoming patients.

Meanwhile, paramedics remain on scene with more patients, BC EHS said.

UPDATE: 10:41 p.m.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) confirms they dispatched 22 units to an incident 30 kilometres north of Hope about 9:45 p.m.

They are unclear the number of individuals in need of medical attention. The original reported number was close to 100 people injured, although EHS now believes that number is closer to 40.

EMS does not have an exact number of people injured as a result of this collision on the Coquihalla, at this time.

——

ORIGINAL:

A crash involving several vehicles, including a tour bus, closed the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt Sunday evening.

The highway is closed in both directions between Othello Road, near exit 183, and Merritt. No estimated time yet to re-open, according to DriveBC.

BC Emergency Health Services said the crash involves two passenger vehicles, two semi-trucks and a tour bus. It dispatched at least two air ambulances and multiple ground vehicles.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. RCMP have not yet commented.

Greyhound bus lines has confirmed one of its vehicles, to Vancouver from Kelowna, was involved. They report only one minor injury.

A snowfall warning and travel advisory was issued along the Coquihalla earlier on Sunday. Environment Canada called for up to 20 cm of snow.

 

Naval ship spills 30,000 litres of fuel in Georgia Strait

