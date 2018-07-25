Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire sits at 577 hectares, smoke anticipated

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

UPDATE: 9 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Goode Creek wildfire, 21 kilometres south of Kelowna, is holding at 577 hectares.

The fire is still classified as out-of-control and those nearby can expect to see new columns of smoke today.

“Crews have been working on the east flank and are now pushing to the south flank,” says fire information officer Marla Catherall.

“The fire is working it’s way through the small drainages hitting unburnt fuel and creating columns of smoke. We did have skimmers working last night and this morning to cool the area before moving crews in.”

—-

ORIGINAL: 5:30 a.m.

The Goode Creek wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is holding at 577 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Air support worked the southeast flank of the fire and 33 firefighters were on scene throughout Tuesday, but there were no night crews due to the dangerous terrain.

RELATED: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

Winds were anticipated to gust from 10 to 45 km/hr, which, according to BC Wildfire Service would push the blaze away from Kelowna and structures.

Increased smoke near the Okanagan Mountain Park fire did appear as the week got underway, but it was due to a new smaller fire burning in an area previously untouched by the 2003 fire. Skimmer aircraft were able to quickly knock down that new, small fire.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN FIRES COULD BECOME FIRESTORMS

Although smoke could be seen, it remained within the fire perimeter.

“This fire is burning in an old burn. This makes it less likely to exhibit the extreme fire behavior consistent with big timber fuels,” said the BC Wildfire Service in an earlier update.

“The fire continues to burn up and away from the residences.”

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.

signature

Previous story
Campfire bans issued around B.C.
Next story
Okanagan Animal Save protests at D Dutchmen Dairy in Sicamous

Just Posted

Okanagan Animal Save protests at D Dutchmen Dairy in Sicamous

Owner of the dairy thinks it was chosen because of public visibility

Campfire ban goes into effect Thursday

Large area in Interior will be under the ban, including the Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Identity of man found dead by railway tracks released

Local family in mourning following the death of 23-year-old, cause under investigation

Blaze near Enderby under control

Lightning is the suspected cause of the fire near Enderby

Thieves attempt to steal cash from SASCU ATM

Attempt unsuccessful but machine at Centenoka Mall destroyed

Update: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Jarome Iginla returning to Calgary to announce retirement from NHL

Iginla is the all-time leader in goals, assists and points for the Calgary Flames

The English house that literally put a B.C. town on the map is for sale

Ashcroft House, the home of early settlers Henry and Clement Cornwall, has a hefty price tag.

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen re-signs with Vancouver Canucks

Forward inks two-year deal for $2.5 million

SOEC offers chance to win tickets to every concert and event for a year

South Okanagan Events Centre Key to the SOEC contest returns

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park fire sits at 577 hectares, smoke anticipated

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

Smoke from wildfires prompt air quality advisory for much of B.C.

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Update: Mount Eneas fire, near Peachland, still considered ‘out of control’

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland grew four hectares Tuesday

Salmon Arm Horseshoe Club aims for the ringer in upcoming tournament

Next competition hits the pits in Summerland July 28

Most Read