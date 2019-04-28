Protestors strum away in front of the Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford on Sunday morning. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

UPDATE: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

One person has been arrested and 64 others were given a promise to appear roadside arrest following a protest at Excelsior Hog Farms in Abbotsford.

Hundreds of protestors descended onto the farm early on Sunday morning, with a handful entering buildings housing pigs.

The groups arrived in school buses at the farm on Harris Road at approximately 6:30 a.m., with police responding shortly after 7 a.m.

Police then closed Harris Road at both ways connecting the farm, as police dealt with protestors inside who refused to leave.

While protestors were outside, several dozen more sat outside with signs and sang songs.

Media on hand were told at approximately 8:30 a.m. that they would be allowed to tour the facility, but that then became a negotiation with police and veterinary staff on hand. The vet staff stated that the animals were stressed out and only a small number of media could enter.

Select media were allowed to tour the facility at around 11 a.m., with Black Press being one of the given the chance to tour.

The farm recently became a controversial site after footage was released earlier this week that allegedly showed the corpses of dead piglets among live animals at the location.

More to come.

Previous story
Injured Humboldt Broncos player returns home for first time since accident
Next story
UPDATE: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Just Posted

Rural Dividend Fund supports projects across North Okanagan and Shuswap

The largest funding allotment was $500,000 for project management on the rail trail initiative

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sunday feels like Spring

Residents can expect three bright days before cloud cover returns.

Police seek driver who allegedly pointed gun at pedestrian

Chase RCMP report incident occurred on April 17 along Pine Street

Off-roaders pitch in with fifth annual clean up

Shuswap Dirt Riders show their love for pristine wilderness by picking up after others

Construction starts on Salmon Arm’s first six-storey condominium

Fifteen units to be built next to Prestige Harbourfront Resort

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

RIPE event comes to Kelowna to inspire researchers

Okanagan College will host the event May 14

UPDATE: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

Photos: Godsmack and Volbeat rock a sold out show in the Okanagan

The hard rock bands performed at a sold-out South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

Greyhound replacements find tough road to prosperity in Western Canada

Loss of Greyhound means it can be difficult or impossible to find connecting bus routes

Firefighters douse burn pile in West Kelowna

Crews were called to a property on Preston Road.

Liberals, Trudeau hit new low but poll suggests surging Tory support is soft

In six months Canadians will decide whether to re-elect the Liberals or give them the boot

Broken Quebec dike forces hundreds of evacuations northwest of Montreal

A dike broke in Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que., forcing the evacuation of 5,000 residents

Most Read