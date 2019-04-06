UPDATE: Person sent to hospital after vehicle stolen in Kelowna’s Glenmore area

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident, and there are also reports of a stolen pickup

Update: 11:30 a.m.

One person was sent to the hospital after a vehicle was stolen in the John Hindle Drive, Glenmore Road intersection this morning.

The theft of an early 2000s white Chevy pickup truck was reported at about 11 a.m. this morning, according to RCMP officers on scene.

The scene has since been cleared and traffic has resumed as normal.

Emails have been sent to the RCMP for comment.

Original:

Emergency vehicles attended an accident in Glenmore this morning as reports came in that a grey Chevy pickup truck was stolen in the John Hindle Drive and Glenmore Road area.

The stolen truck was reported to be heading in the northbound along Glenmore Road while crews were reported to be at the scene of an accident at the intersection in North Glenmore.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene. More to come.

edit@kelownacapnews.com

