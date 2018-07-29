UPDATE: Range Road fire under control

Two small fires break out between Vernon and Falkland

UPDATE: July 31, 10:15 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service continues to report the small Range Road fire near Falkland is classified as under control. It is being investigated as a human-suspected fire.

There are three wildfire service personnel working, with the assistance of the Okanagan Indian Band fire department, in mop up stage.

Meanwhile a second wildfire is being reported nearby on Salmon River Road.

The .01 hectare fire was discovered overnight and suspected as human caused.

Three firefighters worked on the blaze and were replaced by another trio Monday, with the Okanagan Indian Band also helping out. The fire is classified as under control.

***********************

A small wildfire broke out in the hills east of Schweb’s Bridge off Highway 97 north Saturday afternoon.

The Range Road fire, near Falkland, was under control by Tuesday, and intially reported to be only .1 hectare in size.

“The BC Wildfire Service did respond with six firefighters and a helicopter which was doing some bucketing,” said fire information officer Brenna Ward. Okanagan Indian Band firefighters also assisted.

“The fire has moved from out of control to being held.”

That means the fire is not expected to move beyond containment or spread beyond existent or predetermined boundaries under prevailing and forecasting conditions.

The blaze started at around 3 p.m. The cause is unknown at this point.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.