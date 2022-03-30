A car was caught on dashcam on the wrong side of the Highway 97 safety barriers on March 29. (Louise Score - Facebook)

Update: RCMP investigating car caught on video on wrong side of Highway 97

Police confirm they are looking into the vehicle driving on the wrong side Tuesday

Update March 30:

The RCMP are aware of the vehicle that was spotted driving along Highway 97 on the wrong side of the concrete safety barriers in Penticton.

Penticton media relations officer Const. Dayne Lyons confirmed via email that an investigation is ongoing.

More information will be shared as the investigation progresses.

Original Story:

A video shared to social media is a reminder for drivers on Highway 97 be aware of what’s coming their way even with the concrete barrier dividers.

The dashcam video, taken on March 29 according to the timestamp on the footage, shows a car driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 97 near the turnoff to Sage Mesa Road.

Commenters on social media expressed their confusion and how terrifying such a situation would have been.

The concrete barriers were installed in 2021 as part of efforts to address serious crashes along Highway 97, with further barriers later going up past Summerland towards Peachland.

READ MORE: Vehicle slips on ice, slams into new Highway 97 cement barriers Saturday night

The RCMP were contacted for comment but did not respond prior to publishing.

