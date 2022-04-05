UPDATE: RCMP investigating Lumby hazmat incident that led to evacuation

A residence and several businesses were evacuated on Miller Street yesterday

A large quantity of chemicals labelled explosive and hazardous was left at the Lumby Bottle Depot and needed a hazmat team investigate Monday morning. (Deb Fenwick photo)

UPDATE Tuesday, April 5:

Police are investigating after a large quantity of hazardous materials were left in front of a business in Lumby yesterday, forcing an evacuation.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were alerted shortly before 9 a.m., Monday, April 4 that the containers, filled with unknown chemicals, were left in front of a business in the 1800-block of Miller Street in Lumby.

A few of the containers were labelled hexane, ethanol, isopropyl and formic acid, while others had no markings.

The area was cordoned off and a hazardous materials team from the Ministry of Environment attended and safely removed the material. Two of the substances are confirmed to be petroleum and ethanol and the remainder have yet to be tested and identified.

“We’re trying to determine the origin of these materials,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “We’d like to speak to the person who dropped them off, or anyone with information as to how they ended up outside of the location. We want to remind the public that if you are disposing of any hazardous materials, or any material that may be toxic, flammable, corrosive, or reactive, it needs to be done properly.”

Additional information on safe disposal of materials can be found here.

To report pollution, call 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP).

ORIGINAL Monday, April 4:

An area of Lumby has been evacuated due to a hazmat situation.

RCMP has cordoned off the 1800 block of Miller Street, as an investigation into a large quantity of unknown suspected chemicals were left at the bottle depot.

“As a precaution, a nearby residence and several businesses have been evacuated,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“The area will remain cordoned off until a hazardous materials team and representatives from the Ministry of Environment arrive to complete their assessment of the situation. We are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.”

Emergency crews were called shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, April 4.

