RCMP officers on the scene of an unconfirmed shooting the night of Tuesday, Oct. 5 on Fraser Road in Anglemont. (The North Shuswap Kicker)

UPDATE: RCMP say two individuals found dead in Shuswap residence

Police and BC Coroners Service investigations still in early stages

RCMP are offering little new information regarding two deaths deemed suspicious that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the North Shuswap.

In a Wednesday, Nov. 6 media release, RCMP spokesperson Jesse O’Donaghey said police continue to secure a scene in Anglemont after two individuals were found dead in a private residence.

O’Donaghey says at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 5, Chase RCMP received a report of two deceased individuals discovered in a home along Fraser Road.

The BC RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit (SED MCU) has since taken over the investigation, which remains in its infancy at this time. The BC Coroners Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its investigation.

O’Donaghey said early indicators suggest the incident is isolated in nature, and that there is no risk to the public.

“Police are treating both sudden deaths as suspicious in nature at this time,” commented O’Donaghey. “Our investigators’ primary goal will be to positively identify each of the deceased. Forensic specialists will be assisting major crimes with the collection of evidence as they conduct a full examination of the scene.”

Chase RCMP are assisting with the investigation, as are other specialized police units.

Neither the RCMP nor the BC Coroners Service are offering any further information about this investigation at this time.

