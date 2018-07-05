Al Waters/Capital News

Update: Residents injured following explosive house fire in West Kelowna

The fire began shortly after 9 p.m. near Glencoe Road

Update: 10:10 a.m.

According to West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund, the investigation is going to take time to complete due to the nature of the house fire near Glencoe Road.

The cause of the fire is difficult to determine due to the magnitude of the event, he said. “We had to use an excavator to essentially demolish the house to make sure the fire was out.”

Three patients were sent to the hospital with serious injuries last night.

Original:

Firefighters were called into action, Wednesday night, to rescue residents trapped in a burning home.

Flames from the house spread to the grass causing concern to neighbouring residences.

Shortly after 9 p.m., crews were called to the Glencoe Road area. Area residents reported multiple explosions with flames and smoke coming from a single-family residence, according to the West Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

On arrival, crews from the Westbank fire station found a fully involved structure fire and multiple occupants with serious injuries. Fire crews went on to fight the fire from the outside of the building, due to structural damage and the risk of further explosions. An excavator was requested to the scene to assist with the extinguishment of the fire.

Related: Crews douse “suspicious” fires near Munson Pond

Seventeen firefighters and seven fire apparatus from the Westbank, Lakeview Heights, Glenrosa and Rose Valley fire stations responded to the second alarm fire. Additional off-duty personnel were also called back to protect the city while the fire was being fought. Fire investigators are on scene conducting a preliminary investigation, with a full investigation to take place Thursday along with the RCMP.

Shortly before 11 p.m., crews were called to the Campbell Rd area in Casa Loma for reports of a grass fire. On arrival a 50 by 50 foot fire was discovered burning into a large pine tree in an orchard. The fire was quickly knocked down by 11 called in crews and four apparatus from Lakeview Heights, Westbank and Rose Valley fire stations. Three homes in the vicinity were protected and did not have to evacuate. There was no damage to homes and no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation and fire inspectors are attending the scene, the release said.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Al Waters/Capital News

Previous story
Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event
Next story
Moment of silence set for Capital newspaper shooting victims

Just Posted

Eighty-two-year-old still gets a kick from felling trees

Shuswap man has been running a chain saw for 65 years with no plans to stop

City supports landmark proposal in spirit of reconciliation

Shuswap collaboration aims to create awareness of Secwepemc traditional territory

Meth party broken up in Penticton park

City pushing zero-tolerance on “unacceptable” behaviour

Vernon’s Byrnes conquers cancer cycle

Raises cash to combat children’s disease

Jazz group Ptriodactyl set out on second Shuswap tour

Salmon Arm-Vancouver hybrid group announce tour, album in the works

Update: Residents injured following explosive house fire in West Kelowna

The fire began shortly after 9 p.m. near Glencoe Road

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

Shuswap centenarian passes away at 109

Lena Johnston remembered for hard work and indomitable spirit

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700 pound safe overnight

Woman taken to hospital after being extricated from under safe

UPDATE: Teenager dead after being struck by passenger train in South Surrey

It happened shortly after 10 p.m. in Crescent Beach

White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island

Rare bird seen near family farm in Coombs

Okanagan hosts 4H clubs from across B.C.

Stock Show this weekend in Armstrong

Most Read