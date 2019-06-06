A wildfire near Savona west of Kamloops has grown to 200 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

UPDATE: Savona fire at 200 hectares, controlled burn planned

BC Wildfire Service to use burn to control the fire and eliminate fuels

  • Jun. 6, 2019 4:50 p.m.
  • News

A fire in grasslands west of Kamloops has grown to 200 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service reports the Sabiston Creek wildfire near Savona has doubled in size since Wednesday night, June 5.

A controlled burn is being conducted to control the fire and eliminate fuels on the periphery that could ignite on their own.

“This useful tactic only happens when conditions are ideal and allows us to create a burn out in a controlled, supervised environment, rather than having these pockets ignite in an uncontrolled environment,” announced the BC Wildfire Service in its Twitter feed, noting smoke may be produced as a result.

BC Wildfire Service crews are also conducting a test burn near Lytton “in order to assess and verify fire behaviour and fuel conditions” there.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 200 hectares
Next story
Video of Penticton assault victim making strides in his recovery

Just Posted

Prolonged road work on Hudson Avenue NE to wrap up by end of month

City staff say revitalization contract for downtown specifies finishing by summer

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Video of Penticton assault victim making strides in his recovery

Bradley Eliason was in a medically-induced coma for over three weeks, now talking and walking

McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Okanagan

Canadian music icon Murray McLauchlan brings tour to Vernon June 17

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

Transport Canada looking into helicopter at raucous house party in B.C. village

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Summerland celebrates 37th annual Action Festival

Event on weekend featured plenty of sports and entertainment

Most Read