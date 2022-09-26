UPDATE: Suspect car sought after shots fired at Vernon home

Police are releasing a surveillance image of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the area at the time of a shooting in the BX Sept. 26. (Surveillance image)

RCMP are investigating after gun shots were fired in quiet BX neighborhood Monday morning.

Police have a section of Cunningham Road taped off after shots were fired at a home.

Neighbours reported hearing gun shots at 5:15 a.m. Sept. 26.

Officers immediately responded and confirmed several rounds had been discharged into the residence and vehicles on the property. Five people were inside the home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Police are releasing a surveillance image of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting. The vehicle is believed to be an older, red, two door hatchback and was last seen travelling eastbound on Silver Star Road.

“Investigators have reason to believe this to be a targeted incident,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Regardless of the fact that no one was injured, acts such as this put our entire community at risk and we are urging anyone with information to come forward to police.”

Anyone with information with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call police at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2022-17221. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

