RCMP surround a suspected stolen vehicle behind the Shops at Polson Mall, which the spike belt was deployed upon Monday afternoon while the suspect reportedly fled on foot. (Kerry Hutter photo)

UPDATE: Suspect sought in car theft

Stolen vehicle flees scene in Ashton Creek, found behind Polson Park in Vernon

UPDATED:

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were able to recover a stolen vehicle on Monday, after the driver had failed to stop for the North OKanagan RCMP in Ashton Creek and Lumby.

On Monday, just before 1 p.m., officers from North Okanagan RCMP attended a location in Ashton creek at the request of Kelowna RCMP to recover a stolen vehicle. Upon police arrival, the stolen vehicle fled the scene at a high rated speed on Trinity Road towards Lumby. Lumby and Vernon RCMP joined in the efforts to locate the vehicle which was later spotted abandoned near Polson Park in Vernon.

The male suspect fled the area on foot prior to police arrival and was not located. As a result, the RCMP Air Services unit and a Police Dog Service unit were deployed. After a thorough search of the area, the RCMP did not locate the suspect.

“Although no arrest was made, the RCMP are confident that the driver of the suspect vehicle will be identified and the investigation into this matter is on-going and the driver is facing multiple charges including; Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, Possession of Stolen Property,” says Cpl. Yannick Lescarbeau.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

…………………………………………….

RCMP stopped a suspected stolen vehicle behind the Shops at Polson mall Monday afternoon.

All tires on the white, two-door car were blown out as it sat parked in front of a dumpster behind the movie theatre.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot as RCMP were seen circling the area, including Polson Park.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon second-degree murder suspect found not criminally responsible
Next story
Victim trapped in Enderby crash

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man speaks out against violence in his home country

Roberto Guatdamuz Rueda has been following reports of the general strike and violence in Nicaragua

UPDATE: Suspect sought in car theft

Stolen vehicle flees scene in Ashton Creek, found behind Polson Park in Vernon

Falkland artist favours, fights for fish

Lottie Kozak does all kinds of art; one of her favourite subjects, fish, is dwindling

Victim trapped in Enderby crash

Two occupants in truck rollover out Enderby-Mabel Lake Road

NDP executive steps down in North Okanagan Shuswap

in-house ‘spending scandal’ blamed for Saturday’s resignation decision

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017: Health Canada

More than one-third of deaths were in B.C>

Independent schools continue to top Fraser Institute secondary school list

Think tank says its ratings are fair to all schools, public and private

Former Somali child refugee fights to stay in Canada

Former child refugee Abdoul Abdi’s judicial review set for today in Halifax

U.S. border separations ripple through midterm campaigns

Several Republicans to break from President Donald Trump amid boarder separation issues

AFN chief accused of being too close to Trudeau

Perry Bellegarde insists he is not that close to the Liberals as elections looms

Three injured after industrial explosion in Newfoundland

The roof of the warehouse was blown off in the explosion near St. John’s

Ottawa Senators trade Mike Hoffman, less than a week after allegations involving partner

Following the trade Senators make no mention of allegations against Hoffman’s partner

UPDATED: Oliver wildfire extinguished, B.C. Wildfire mopping up

6-ha. brush fire contained before it could spread farther

Most Read