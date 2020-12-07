Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Lakeside Manor on Monday, Dec. 7, making the total three. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Lakeside Manor on Monday, Dec. 7, making the total three. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

UPDATE: Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Salmon Arm retirement living facility

Lakeside Manor working with Interior Health, confirmed cases in quarantine

Three residents of a Salmon Arm retirement living facility are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Lakeside Manor president Melanie Reinhardt said on Monday, Dec. 7, that two more cases had been confirmed at the private independent retirement living complex. The first case was confirmed on Friday, Dec. 4.

“We have made the tough choice to totally close the dining room today and provide residents meals in their suites,” said Reinhardt, noting Interior Health has been working with Lakeside Manor, and has undertaken contact tracing.

“They’re working with us to make sure we’ve gone over our pandemic plan with them and they’ve said ‘you’re doing everything you can do,’” said Reinhardt. “They’ll come and help with a little bit deeper review later on in the week as we see how things develop.

“In the meantime we feel confident we’re doing everything we can. It’s hard on our staff… They’ve become like family with the residents. So it’s tough on them. They want to do everything they can to make sure it’s somewhere really safe.”

Group activities as well as the shuttle service have been suspended, and Reinhardt said cleaning of high-touch areas has been increased. New measures will be re-evaluated 10 days after the first case was confirmed.

Residents of Lakeside Manor have been asked to restrict visits to essential visitors only, and they and staff are being screened when entering and leaving the facility. Reinhardt said staff are equipped with personal protective equipment and anyone at Lakeside who should feel any symptoms of COVID-19 are being encouraged to call HealthLinkBC (811) for advice on whether to get tested.

Read More: WEB POLL: Will you take a vaccine for COVID-19?

Read More: Greeting card sales support Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail project

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death
Next story
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Just Posted

.
Interior Health reports 203 new COVID-19 cases; two more deaths

One man and one woman, both in their late 70s, died in hospital

The parents of 12-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm received welcome news on Dec. 7, 2020 that the Medical Services Plan has reversed its decision and would fund her surgery in the United States for a rare cancer. However, the family is told they are still faced with at least $150,000 in additional expenses to be incurred during the six months in the U.S. throughout the surgery and recovery. (Contributed)
BREAKING: Parents thrilled over decision on surgery funding for Salmon Arm girl with rare cancer

Medical Services Plan reverses decision to not help with U.S. cost, parents still face $150,000 bill

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at Lakeside Manor on Monday, Dec. 7, making the total three. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
UPDATE: Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Salmon Arm retirement living facility

Lakeside Manor working with Interior Health, confirmed cases in quarantine

Another round of funding will help 33 programs in the southern interior as they support vulnerable Canadians. (United Way Southern Interior BC)
Interior B.C. charities to receive emergency funding from United Way

United Way Southern Interior BC has allocated $1.9 million in COVID-19 relief funding

Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm celebrated her 12th birthday in November 2020. Halle suffers from a rare form of cancer that she requires surgeries for but her family is unable to get funding to go to the leading surgeon in the United States. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Surgery, related costs increase fundraising goal for Salmon Arm girl

Businessman wants to make sure adequate funds are raised for surgery for rare cancer

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Events, gatherings banned through Christmas, New Year’s in B.C. with no COVID reprieve in sight

Two-thirds of the new 2,020 cases are in Fraser Health

Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company. Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company.
TV network renovates Rutland cafe hit by COVID-19

Whisk Cake Company got a makeover this fall

Photo submitted by Ambulance Paramedics of BC
Paramedics issue ‘triple threat’ warning for holidays

‘Shift vacancy is the highest it has ever been,’ says Surrey paramedic Shane Sander

A woman holding a child walks past an elaborate Christmas lights display in Surrey, B.C. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Drive-thru, drop-off events OK under B.C.’s COVID-19 orders

Travel, team sport and private gathering bans extended to Jan. 8

Employees at Government Street Liqour in Penticton called RCMP Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 after a man refused to a wear a mask before smashing a bottle on the ground. (Google maps photo)
Penticton man refuses to mask up, smashes bottle at local liquor store

The man has been issued an abusive behaviour ticket by the RCMP

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Lt. Governor Janet Austin takes oath to serve as the Queen’s representative in B.C., April 24, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
B.C. throne speech predicts ‘better days ahead’ with COVID-19

Premier John Horgan vows health care, child care support

Most Read