A camper trailer caught fire in a parking lot on Anderson Way Wednesday, Nov. 3. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

UPDATE: Trailer destroyed in midday Vernon fire

Firefighters responded to ‘fully involved’ blaze, managed to spare truck from fire

UPDATE 3 P.M.:

The truck was saved, but the trailer it was pulling suffered significant fire damage Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a significant recreational trailer fire just before noon in a parking lot in the 5100-block of Anderson Way.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the trailer fully involved and still attached to a truck.

“The crew was able to contain and extinguish the fire very quickly, preventing it from spreading to the truck,” deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink said. “Thankfully the truck and trailer were parked away from any structures, which minimized risk to nearby businesses. The interior of the enclosed trailer has been significantly damaged from fire and smoke.”

The cause of fire is unknown at this time and an investigation is underway. No injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL 12 P.M.:

A camper trailer is on fire in a parking lot on Anderson Way.

And the truck is still attached.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to the call near Royal Garden Restaurant just before 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

BC Ambulance has also been requested to attend as a precautionary as the occupant of the RV had attempted to snuff the flames.

Traffic is not affected along Anderson Way, and no neighbouring structures are threatened by the blaze.

