UPDATE: Trestle repairs underway near Vernon, nightly

UPDATE July 16:

Some delays are continuing for late night/eary morning Coldstream motorists and visitors.

CN Rail is conducting emergency repairs to the trestle bridge near Kal each.

After some delays, work is expected to start Friday, July 16 through to July 21.

Single-lane, alternating traffic will be in place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Traffic control will be in place and motorists are reminded to obey all traffic control and signs.

If possible, the District of Coldstream suggests using an alternative route.

ORIGINAL July 13:

Emergency repairs at a trestle bridge near Kal Beach will be underway until Thursday, July 15.

While repairs are underway, single-lane, alternating traffic will be in effect along Kal Road between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Traffic control will be in place and motorists are reminded to obey all traffic control and signs.

If possible, the District of Coldstream suggests using an alternative route.

