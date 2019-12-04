UPDATE: Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake

Fire chief: pregnant female in vehicle that rolled off the road was headed to Trail to have her baby

A Jeep balances on a roadside barrier after colliding with an empty tanker truck that crossed the centre line on Hwy 3 near Christina Lake on Wednesday. (@TranBC_WestKoot/Twitter)

Two separate vehicle accidents completely blocked Hwy 3 Wednesday morning just east of Christina Lake.

The first, a collision between an empty commercial tanker truck and a Jeep, occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Police said in a release that the truck appeared to have crossed the centre line into the oncoming lane when the collision occurred.

Christina Lake Fire & Rescue responded to the incident, where all four people involved in the crash were able to get themselves out of the vehicles. According to Les Cleverly of the BC Ambulance Service, at least two people involved sustained “serious, but non life-threatening” injuries and will be sent to hospital in Kelowna.

As a Christina Lake fire engine was on its way to attend the first call, firefighters noticed another nearby incident where an eastbound passenger vehicle carrying a male and a pregnant woman had rolled over the embankment into a creek. Christina Lake fire chief Joe Geary said that the female had managed to get herself out of the vehicle, but the male was trapped inside when help arrived.

Firefighters repelled down the embankment to extricate the male. Aside from being “obviously cold,” Geary said, neither individual appeared to have sustained serious injuries. The female was apparently on her way to Trail to have her baby.

As of 11:36 a.m., Cleverly said that patients involved in both accidents were being assessed at the hospital in Grand Forks.

The BC Ambulance Service representative described the highway near both accidents as having “slippery and slushy” conditions.

“RCMP would like to remind motorists to drive according to the weather and roadway conditions,” said Grand Forks detachment commander Sgt. Darryl Peppler. “Area roadways can be icy and slushy and conditions can change dramatically with little notice. Please slow down and drive accordingly.”

RCMP continue to investigate both collisions. Speed relative to conditions has not yet been ruled out in both collisions. If any other motorists witnessed these accidents or have dash cam video, please contact the Grand Forks RCMP.

As of noon on Wednesday, the highway was open to single-lane, alternating traffic. Drivers travelling through the area can consult DriveBC’s website for more updates on when the road will be fully open.

Previous story
RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership
Next story
Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Just Posted

Concerns remain for reconfigured Highway 1/Balmoral intersection

Province announces upgrade completion, public’s attention drawn to frontage roads

Salmon Arm RCMP found justified in using garden hose during rooftop standoff

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Residents asked to share ideas on housing needs in Salmon Arm

Open house set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at city hall with city staff, housing task force and consultants

CSRD abandons $8.9 million water system expansion in North Shuswap

Plans being drawn up to acquire and upgrade smaller water system in the Scotch Creek area

Salmon Arm businesses want to give family in need a lift

Braby Motors, Fix Auto, Kal Tire and SASCU bring back Christmas van giveaway

Downtown association crew checks on those sleeping rough

The team’s morning rounds take them around the downtown core

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Car break-ins all too common in North Okanagan

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Okanagan golf courses among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Vernon’s Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Most Read