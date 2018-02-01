UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

A call to help two wounded hikers on Mount Seymour has turned into a police investigation into a stabbing.

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday from an injured hiker on Dog Mountain.

First responders arrived to find the hiker about a kilometre up the trail from the parking lot, and took him to hospital.

About three hours later, a second 9-1-1 call came in from a man in the same area. First responders were deployed, found a second injured hiker, and took him to the hospital as well.

“The injuries sustained are consistent with knife wounds as the result of an altercation on the mountain,” the RCMP said. “It appears these two individuals are known to each other.”

The Lower Mainland emergency response team was called in to help contain and search the area.

The main access road was closed for a while, but is now open.

Police say they are not looking for any other people in the investigation, and that there is no concern to public safety.

No further information was provided.


