Update: Unveiling of Tsquqw7e Landmark sculpture in Chase postponed

The Secwépemc Landmarks project team has announced the unveiling of the Tsqúqw7e Landmark sculpture in Chase won’t be taking place as planned.

The unveiling, initially scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Tsqúqw7e (Chase Memorial Park), has been postponed until the spring. More details will be provided at that time.

The Tsqúqw7e Landmark was created by the late Mike “Savage” Peters, assisted by his son Lone White Wolf Peters, and completed by Shayne D. Hunt and David Jacob Harder.

Artists who are part of this project include Tania Willard who is from and lives at Neskonlith, Kel-c Jules from Tk’emlups, Hop You and Tony Antoine (Splatsín), Jules Arnouse (Little Shuswap), Rick (Jules Arnouse’ son), Eric Kutschker, Rod Tomma, Tilkotmes Tomma, Ron Tomma and David Jacob Harder.

