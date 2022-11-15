Update: Unveiling of Tsquqw7e Landmark sculpture in Chase postponed

People who have worked on the Secwépemc Landmarks Project include, from left, project coordinator Libby Chisholm, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Mackenzie Creasser, storyboard assistant Dorry William, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Devin Doss, Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Jen Bellhouse, project lead and director Shelley Witzky and artist/carvers Rod Tomma, Ron Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer) People who have worked on the Secwépemc Landmarks Project include, from left, project coordinator Libby Chisholm, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Mackenzie Creasser, storyboard assistant Dorry William, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Devin Doss, Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Jen Bellhouse, project lead and director Shelley Witzky and artist/carvers Rod Tomma, Ron Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) People who have worked on the Secwépemc Landmarks Project include, from left, project coordinator Libby Chisholm, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Mackenzie Creasser, storyboard assistant Dorry William, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Devin Doss, Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Jen Bellhouse, project lead and director Shelley Witzky and artist/carvers Rod Tomma, Ron Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

People who have worked on the Secwépemc Landmarks Project include, from left, project coordinator Libby Chisholm, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Mackenzie Creasser, storyboard assistant Dorry William, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Devin Doss, Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Jen Bellhouse, project lead and director Shelley Witzky and artist/carvers Rod Tomma, Ron Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer) People who have worked on the Secwépemc Landmarks Project include, from left, project coordinator Libby Chisholm, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Mackenzie Creasser, storyboard assistant Dorry William, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Devin Doss, Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Jen Bellhouse, project lead and director Shelley Witzky and artist/carvers Rod Tomma, Ron Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) People who have worked on the Secwépemc Landmarks Project include, from left, project coordinator Libby Chisholm, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Mackenzie Creasser, storyboard assistant Dorry William, Qwelminte Secwepemc intern Devin Doss, Shuswap Trail Alliance executive director Jen Bellhouse, project lead and director Shelley Witzky and artist/carvers Rod Tomma, Ron Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: Unveiling of Tsquqw7e Landmark sculpture in Chase postponed

Unveiling postponed till spring, one of 16 sculptures with Secwépemc oral histories and place names

  • Nov. 15, 2022 10:00 a.m.
  • News

The Secwépemc Landmarks project team has announced the unveiling of the Tsqúqw7e Landmark sculpture in Chase won’t be taking place as planned.

The unveiling, initially scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Tsqúqw7e (Chase Memorial Park), has been postponed until the spring. More details will be provided at that time.

The Tsqúqw7e Landmark was created by the late Mike “Savage” Peters, assisted by his son Lone White Wolf Peters, and completed by Shayne D. Hunt and David Jacob Harder.

Artists who are part of this project include Tania Willard who is from and lives at Neskonlith, Kel-c Jules from Tk’emlups, Hop You and Tony Antoine (Splatsín), Jules Arnouse (Little Shuswap), Rick (Jules Arnouse’ son), Eric Kutschker, Rod Tomma, Tilkotmes Tomma, Ron Tomma and David Jacob Harder.

Read more:Spirit of reconciliation’: Landmark at Salmon Arm wharf creates awareness of Secwépemc presence

Read more: Indigenous history in Shuswap recognized with unveiling of first Trailhead post

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

First NationsShuswaptravel

Previous story
Grand piano scam targets Langley Hospice Society
Next story
Man accused of being belligerent to SAR volunteers during Kamloops mountain rescue

Just Posted

Glynis Sim, raised in Salmon Arm, earned individual gold on Nov. 12 at the 2022 U SPORTS Cross Country National Championships in Halifax. (U SPORTS image)
Former Salmon Arm runner strikes gold in tough national cross-country competition

The Sicamous Fire Department responded to a blaze at the community health centre on Finlayson on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (File photo)
Sicamous health centre temporarily closed after fire

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020, resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm but did not conclude on Nov. 4 as expected. (File photo) B.C. Provincial Court courtroom. (File photo)
Enderby man’s armed robbery trial from 2021 in Salmon Arm court still ongoing

New York City singer/songwriter Willie Nile with lead guitarist and vocalist Jimi Bones, drummer Jon Weber and bass guitarist Johnny Pisano rock Song Sparrow Hall in Salmon Arm on Aug. 16, 2022. (File photo)
Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall winning over musicians