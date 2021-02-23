A city staff report says 52 vandalism incidents in 2020 has cost the City of Vernon an additional $42,000 in cleanup costs of the downtown transit terminal bathrooms. (City of Vernon)

A city staff report says 52 vandalism incidents in 2020 has cost the City of Vernon an additional $42,000 in cleanup costs of the downtown transit terminal bathrooms. (City of Vernon)

UPDATE: Vernon washrooms hours cut following $42K in vandalism

After 52 incidents of vandalism and 85 bylaw visits, council agrees to close two of three overnight

Vernon’s downtown public bathrooms were vandalized 52 times last year costing the city more than $42,000 in cleanup and bylaw was called 85 times to deal with people misusing the stalls.

In response, the city is adjusting the hours of the two transit terminal toilets from 24-hour operation to 7-10 p.m. Meanwhile, the public washrooms on 35th Street and 30th Avenue will remain open 24-hours a day.

From clogged toilets, vandalism, broken glass pipes, needles and blood, operations staff have recorded all incidents in a vandalism logsheet, noting costs totalled $42,085.12 — an expense on top of the estimated $90,594 annual costs, complete with the $51,738 cleaning contracted.

“It’s like with children, if you abuse it you lose it,” Coun. Dalvir Nahal said.

The washrooms were installed and kept open overnight to give people a place to do their business.

“Businesses were complaining that people were defecating in alleys and doorways and we recognize this is the humane thing to do,” Coun. Kelly Fehr said. But the social advocate says it is inhumane to close them overnight, and he plead with council to keep them open and increase security patrols and janitorial services.

But some businesses have reported to council that the washrooms are not being used as they are still finding surprises on their doorsteps.

“We have to draw the line somewhere and I’m ready to draw it,” Coun. Kelly Fehr said.

Yet, Coun. Brian Quiring said issues behind his downtown business have been alleviated since the installation of the washrooms.

Currently, the washrooms are cleaned five times between 8-8 p.m., seven days a week, but the staff report notes most vandalism incidents occur sometime after the last security check at 10 p.m. and the first of the morning around 7 a.m.

Sex, drug use, vandalism, overnight stays and people barricading themselves inside are among the reasons Bylaw Services responded to the downtown washroom 85 times last year.

The Downtown Vernon Association says it too has received several complaints about the improper or illegal use and cleanliness of the washrooms. The DVA maintains that safe, clean and accessible public toilets are an important amenity for a wide variety of reasons.

“These bathrooms are for everyone to use and they’re being misused,” Coun. Nahal said. “Taxpayers can’t use them the odd time they need to.”

Now, more than ever, finding a facility to use is increasingly difficult, Quiring also pointed out.

But the vandalism taking place is too much, therefore all councillors, except Fehr, voted to close two overnight, and get a report back from staff in June and October.

“It’s beyond me why people do this, but they do,” Cumming said. “It’s a common practice and it’s most often unrelated to people who might want to use the facility. Like the rail trail one.”

READ MORE: New loo installed downtown Vernon

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail washrooms vandalized

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeHomelessnessMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A city staff report says 52 vandalism incidents in 2020 has cost the City of Vernon an additional $42,000 in cleanup costs of the downtown transit terminal bathrooms. (City of Vernon)

A city staff report says 52 vandalism incidents in 2020 has cost the City of Vernon an additional $42,000 in cleanup costs of the downtown transit terminal bathrooms. (City of Vernon)

Previous story
Pride Society ‘disappointed’ with lack of consultation by RCMP on Safe Place Program
Next story
Roads icy before Highway 1 collision east of Sicamous

Just Posted

A scene from the 1983 skit, “The Case of the Missing Statue,” featuring the late Willy Gaw, Jim Cooperman and David Balser. (Contributed)
Column: The 1980s were the golden years for the Lee Creek Harvest Festival

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

A Mini Cooper towing a travel trailer and a Toyota pickup were tow of the vehicles involved in a Feb. 22 collision on Highway 1 near Lybarger Road. (Sicamous RCMP image)
Roads icy before Highway 1 collision east of Sicamous

Feb. 22 crash involving three vehicles disrupted traffic for about an hour

Salmon Arm’s Marine Park marina, used for moorage, boat rentals and by young anglers in the annual Father’s Day Fishing Derby, is to be replaced this spring. (File photo)
Council waives review of demolition permit for Salmon Arm wharf marina

City wharf’s heritage register status triggers process, interest from province

A six-story commercial/residential building is proposed for three lots near the Mall at Piccadilly in a rezoning application submitted to the City of Salmon Arm. (Westurban Developments Ltd./City of Salmon Arm image)
Salmon Arm residents will have say on rezoning for six-storey building

Commercial/residential building proposed to have 140 rental units

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Caitlin Potts
WATCH: Caitlin Potts’ mother continues searching for answers five years on

Caitlin Potts was last heard from on Feb. 22, 2016

Twelve new curbside pickup parking spots are now in effect along 30th Avenue in downtown Vernon. (Downtown Vernon Association photo)
Popular Vernon curbside pickup stalls extended

Popular 10-minute stalls to help businesses during COVID

Jolene and Hermione are two of the horses that were rescued from Princeton last year and they have found a forever home. Photo submitted
Horses rescued from Princeton farm find happiness

SPCA seized 97 animals in September 2020

Alexandra Luxmoore sets a speedy pace in the five km skate ski in the Finnish world championships early this month. (Submitted)
Revelstoke athletes return home from Finnish Nordic skiing world championships

The competition was held between Feb. 8 and 14

A city staff report says 52 vandalism incidents in 2020 has cost the City of Vernon an additional $42,000 in cleanup costs of the downtown transit terminal bathrooms. (City of Vernon)
UPDATE: Vernon washrooms hours cut following $42K in vandalism

After 52 incidents of vandalism and 85 bylaw visits, council agrees to close two of three overnight

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

A Kelowna Pride Festival 2019 participant holds up a flag. (Kelowna Pride Society)
Pride Society ‘disappointed’ with lack of consultation by RCMP on Safe Place Program

Kelowna Pride Society said there was a lack of community consultation regarding the initiative

An approximation of what BC Housing would like to construct on two sites in Vernon for homeless housing. (BC Housing photo)
Need for all housing identified by Vernon Mayor

‘As Mayor of Vernon, the last thing I want to see is a moratorium on supportive housing projects’

Most Read