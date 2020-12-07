A home in the Westshore Estates was completely destroyed by a late night fire Sunday, Nov. 6. (RDCO photo)

UPDATE: Westside home fire a total loss, not suspicious

No one injured in blaze near Lawrence Beach, but lone occupant was treated for smoke inhalation

Crews were quick to attend a house fire off Westside Road late Sunday night.

A lone occupant was able to escape the fire, but was treated for smoke inhalation. The Westshore Estates blaze was sparked shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Columbia Way near Lawrence Beach.

Neighbour Jaimie Dewar was sleeping but her daughter woke to the flames.

“She woke us up and we were prepared to evacuate. The wind was catching the embers and showering our property,” Dewar said. “Had it been any other season I wonder if it would have gone different. Grateful to hear that there are no injuries but heartbroken to know a home has been lost.”

North Westside Fire Rescue crews were quick to the scene but because of the proximity to two adjacent homes and the size of the fire, Wilson’s Landing Fire Department was put on standby.

The fire was under control at 1 a.m. and extinguished by 6 a.m. Monday, according to Regional District of Central Okanagan fire services manager Ross Kotscherofski.

Two engines, one water tender, one command truck and a total of 10 firefighters managed the fire.

“The home that burned was a total loss, while neighbouring homes had damage limited to melted siding and broken windows from the heat,” Kotscherofski said.

“The cause of the fire does not look suspicious at this time.”

