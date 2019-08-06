Helicopters work to douse Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region (Laryn Gilmour/Black Press Media)

Update: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

Eagle Bluff wildfire in the Gallagher Lake region considered out of control

BC Wildfire Service has been on site with over 100 ground crew and eight helicopters and water bombers fighting the Eagle Bluff wildfire north of Oliver, which is currently estimated at 280 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire information officer Taylor Macdonald said the wildfire is still characterized as out of control and surrounding residential areas are still under an evacuation alert.

Macdonald said there hasn’t been any damage to structures and fire retardants are in place to help contain the fire from spreading towards campgrounds or homes in the Gallagher Lake area.

A camper staying at Pine Bluff Motel said Monday night pinched some nerves as flames could be seen descending down the mountain toward the campground.

“It was a little nerve wracking last night when we were sitting around the campsite and saw heavy smoke and flames spreading down the mountain, but by this morning (Monday) it was just heavy smoke and BC Wildfire Service has been great with keeping us informed about the status of the wildfire,” camper Ronald Shaw said.

The manager of Gallagher Lake Resort says there have been some cancellations due to the evacuation alert, but most campers are staying and have been informed on how to proceed if the RV park is evacuated.

“We have had to give some refunds, but I have been doing checks and making sure the fire isn’t heading down the mountain. It seems to be moving away from the resort and BC Wildfire has been coming around and explaining the situation to campers and that if the site is evacuated they will have 15 minutes to grab their things and leave the premises,” resort manager Jamie Cox said.

At this time, the wildfire is considered out of control, ground and aircrews will remain on scene into Tuesday evening.

