UPDATE: Winfield road open following police, coroner investigation

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.:

Pelmewash Parkway is now open following an incident Monday afternoon.

The underpass near Highway 97 in Winfield was closed for a couple hours while a police investigation took place. A coroner was reportedly on scene.

Further details are expected by RCMP.

ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.:

Pelmewash Parkway is reportedly closed to southbound traffic.

RCMP are on scene where the road converges with Highway 97 in Winfield.

More details to come as they become available.

