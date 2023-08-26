The map shows areas that remain under evacuation order in the Skimikin area in the Shuswap, sent in an update to the Alertable app Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (CSRd Shuswap Emergencuy Program image)

The map shows areas that remain under evacuation order in the Skimikin area in the Shuswap, sent in an update to the Alertable app Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (CSRd Shuswap Emergencuy Program image)

Updated alert says Skimikin area in Shuswap remains under evacuation order

Consolidated alert messages may be sent to streamline information; residents urged to read carefully

The Skimikin area in the Shuswap remains under evacuation order.

A notification was sent Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11:55 a.m. to alert residents of the Skimikin area in the Shuswap of the evacuation order still in place for the region. No changes have been made to the order, said the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. Information has been comined for some alerts and orders that come through the Alertable app, to alow for more accurate information and a reduced numner of notices in effect.

The order has two updates attached to it, one stating the information consolidates previous information that had appeared in prior alert messages and warning residents the evacuation order remains in effect.

The second update sends the critical alert that the evacuation order is still in place.

Anyone in the Skimikin region should vacate the area to ensure safety and contact Emergency Support Services at 250-833-3360 if they have not already done so, reads the update.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District communications coordinator Tracy Hughes said in the 2 p.m. briefing with BC Wildfire Service yesterday (Aug. 25) that consolidated alert messages may be sent out and urged recipients to read all messaging carefully.

Residents can use the Shuswap Emergency Program’s online map to see if their property falls under this or any other evacuation alerts or orders.

The order will remain until further notice.

Read more: Bush Creek East fire perimeter updated as clear skies allow better view

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation orders for all Lake Country properties expected to end Saturday afternoon

Just Posted

A subdivision is being proposed within the Agricultural Land Reserve at 515 Dogwood Ave. in Sicamous. The planning and development committee discussed the application at its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16. (Google Maps)
Proposed Sicamous subdivision would accommodate family farm, market gardens

Sicamous' Finn Albisser shows his recent harvest for the Project Grow Youth Garden competition. (Nicole Albisser photo)
Shuswap Youth Garden competition has families learning and growing together

RCMP Cst. Borg captured fighting a spot fire on West Kelowna’s Parkinson Road. (Photo- Kelowna RCMP)
Mountie captured battling fire with garden hose near West Kelowna home

Abbotsford 2023 55+ BC Games president Mary Boonstra (left) passes the flag to Salmon Arm 2024 55+ BC Games president Debbie Cannon on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (55+ BC Games photo team)
Abbotsford passes 55-Plus BC Games flag to Salmon Arm