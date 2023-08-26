Updated alert says Skimikin area in Shuswap remains under evacuation order

Consolidated alert messages may be sent to streamline information; residents urged to read carefully

The map shows areas that remain under evacuation order in the Skimikin area in the Shuswap, sent in an update to the Alertable app Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (CSRd Shuswap Emergencuy Program image)

The Skimikin area in the Shuswap remains under evacuation order.

A notification was sent Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11:55 a.m. to alert residents of the Skimikin area in the Shuswap of the evacuation order still in place for the region. No changes have been made to the order, said the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. Information has been comined for some alerts and orders that come through the Alertable app, to alow for more accurate information and a reduced numner of notices in effect.

The order has two updates attached to it, one stating the information consolidates previous information that had appeared in prior alert messages and warning residents the evacuation order remains in effect.

The second update sends the critical alert that the evacuation order is still in place.

Anyone in the Skimikin region should vacate the area to ensure safety and contact Emergency Support Services at 250-833-3360 if they have not already done so, reads the update.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District communications coordinator Tracy Hughes said in the 2 p.m. briefing with BC Wildfire Service yesterday (Aug. 25) that consolidated alert messages may be sent out and urged recipients to read all messaging carefully.

Residents can use the Shuswap Emergency Program’s online map to see if their property falls under this or any other evacuation alerts or orders.

The order will remain until further notice.

