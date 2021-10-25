An Aquabus water taxi travels on False Creek as a person holds an umbrella while walking under fall foliage on the seawall, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An Aquabus water taxi travels on False Creek as a person holds an umbrella while walking under fall foliage on the seawall, in Vancouver, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UPDATED: Powerful storm hits B.C. south coast, thousands without power, ferries cancelled

Weather office says gusts of 50 to 60 km/h were still expected into the evening

Wind warnings and special weather statements remain posted for Vancouver Island and British Columbia’s inner south coast, even as the region appeared to have dodged significant damage from a powerful storm.

Environment Canada says a rapidly deepening cyclone approached waters off the coast Saturday night and peak wind speeds of at least 100 km/h were reported at three locations off Vancouver Island on Sunday.

The weather office says winds were expected to subside by Monday afternoon, although gusts of 50 to 60 km/h were still expected into the evening.

Power was still out for thousands of people Monday afternoon on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast.

B.C. Ferries cancelled sailings to and from Vancouver Island until late Monday afternoon, with the expectation that the last few sailings for the day would be able to depart.

BC Ferries says in a statement that additional sailings will be added if the weather eases.

Two people died Sunday in Washington state as the same storm toppled a tree onto a vehicle in the Seattle area.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘Potentially historic’ storm brewing off Vancouver Island should calm before landfall

Storm

Previous story
Teachers’ union calls for more speed, clarity on COVID-19 exposures
Next story
‘Redefining Community’: Indigenous rights advocate to speak at UBCO webinar

Just Posted

Salmon Arm firefighters were able to extinguish flames in a grassy and treed area near the 1300 block of 10th Avenue SW, despite strong winds, about 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters called to grass fire near 10th Avenue SW

The Canoe United Church is 100 years old as of Oct. 27, 2021. A small celebration and evening service is being held on Oct. 30 to commemorate the occasion. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Small celebration to mark 100th anniversary of small Shuswap church

Dinoflex, operating in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park, received a safety award on Oct. 21, 2021 from the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm recycled rubber manufacturing company receives safety award

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents local trio Mozi Bones at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Mozi Bones image)
Salmon Arm Jazz Club concerts return to Nexus stage