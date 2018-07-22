Update:Mount Eneas wildfire holds at 1,374 hectares

The wildfire is still considered out of control

Update: 9:50 a.m.

Fire crews will be strengthening their containment line of the fire on Mount Eneas today, the fire has calmed to a low-intensity ground fire.

Air support will be working alongside heavy equipment and 49 firefighters to extinguish the 1,374 hectare wildfire. The fire did not grow overnight according to BC Wildfire service.

The fire is still being considered “out of control.”

The evacuation order on Callan Road and North Beach Road has been rescinded and downgrade to an alert.

To see if your area is affected by an evacuation order or alert, view the map below:

Original

The Mount Eneas wildfire, four kilometres south of Peachland, is holding at 1,374 hectares. According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire did not grow today.

“The fire continues to stay within the containment lines,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

“Today crews strengthened containment lines with heavy equipment, hose lay and air support.

“Fire fighting efforts have been supported with the hard work of the fire fighters, local fire departments, hydro crews and other partners.”

The fire is still classified as out-of-control.

