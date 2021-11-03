Upgrades announced for Sicamous public boat launch

District said phase one of project began Nov. 1, phase to be completed in an estimated three weeks

Upgrades are getting underway for a well-used Sicamous public boat launch.

On Oct. 27, the District of Sicamous announced the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development approved phase one of upgrades for the Finlayson Boat Launch.

According to the district, phase one includes “the removal of the federated wooden boat launch (ramp), removal and profiling of the existing Gordon Mackie Square, as well as necessary in-stream works.”

Darrell Symbaluk, district operations manager, said a phased approach to completing waterfront upgrades was the best way to go, considering the complexity and timing of the upcoming R.W. Bruhn Bridge Highway 1 project.

The district advises residents there may be occasional disruptions to vehicle and pedestrian traffic as phase one work is completed. It added temporary measures would be put in place once phase one is complete to ensure the area remains open to the public.

Finlayson Boat Launch upgrades will be funded by district reserves and will be completed in phases over several years.

