Upgrades planned for two Salmon Arm playgrounds

Equipment at Canoe Beach and Raven Community Park to be replaced this year

Two city parks will be upgraded with new playground equipment this year.

At its May 25 meeting, Salmon Arm council approved plans to replace outdated play equipment at Canoe Beach and Raven Community Park.

Companies interested in doing the work were required to submit two options for each park which met specifications, including that they be designed for kids aged two to 12.

After consulting a parks evaluation committee that evaluated six companies vying for the job, the city ended up giving the contract to Green Roots Play Equipment Inc.

A letter prepared by Darin Gerow, the city’s manager of roads and parks, and submitted to council by Rob Niewenhuizen, director of engineering and public works, recommended Green Roots, a North Saanich-based company that has completed playground projects for numerous other municipalities.

The letter stated reference checks were completed that all highly recommended Green Roots. It also stated the proposed equipment supplier, Henderson Play Equipment, is a Canadian manufacturer which provides an acceptable warranty.

It was noted that usage of the Canoe Beach playground is extremely high in the summer months, whereas usage of the Raven Community Park is moderate to low throughout the year. Because of this, the letter recommends that council reallocate $28,000 from the Raven Community Park replacement to the Canoe Beach playground replacement.

The Canoe Beach playground replacement has been quoted at $83,978.00, plus taxes, and the Raven Community Park replacement is quoted at $59,988.00, plus taxes as applicable.

Council is aiming to have kids be able to use the parks sometime within 2021.

