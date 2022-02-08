Upgrades to North Shuswap community’s water system complete

The Saratoga water system’s new reservoir before soil was backfilled around it. (CSRD image)

Upgrades to the water system of a North Shuswap community are complete.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced on Feb. 7 the completion of a $1.4 million upgrade to the Saratoga water system in Scotch Creek.

In total, 41 residences were added to the system.

“The upgrade connected all the residences from the Copper Island RV Development to the water system, providing them with a safe and reliable source of drinking water,” reads a Feb. 7 CSRD news release.

“It also upgraded the previous system, offering a higher standard of service to all the users of the Saratoga water system.”

According to the CSRD, the upgrade was financed in its entirety by a $1.486 million federal government grant received in 2018.

The regional district added upgrades to the water system include: A larger reservoir at a higher elevation to increase water pressure; a dedicated supply line to the reservoir and a larger treated water main from the reservoir; a pressure reducing station; a new chlorination system with a second UV disinfection reactor; larger-capacity pumps; three-phase power to the treatment plant; and the installment of fencing.

