After disappearing on Aug. 28, the little library usually found on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm was found leaning through a business’ broken window on Aug. 30, 2023. (Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society photos)

Uprooted little library found in smashed window of Salmon Arm business

Downtown feature belongs to Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society

A little free library has been uprooted from its Salmon Arm home.

The blue, house-shaped take-a-book, leave-a-book staple that lives on Alexander Street downtown had been missing from its home in front of the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society (LASS) office since Aug. 28, according to a LASS Facebook post.

The library was found this morning (Aug. 30), empty and leaning against the smashed window of a neighbouring business.

“This is a huge escalation, given that the same little library was kicked off its post in May, and it’s so disappointing to see these senseless acts of violence affecting our community,” reads the post.

The RCMP have been notified, said the Literacy Alliance, and the organization thanked neighbouring businesses for their support.

