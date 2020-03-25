One of the excavators being used in the restoration work next to debris that will be moved to help open a side channel along the Adams River. (Jim Cooperman photo)

Urgent Adams River restoration work to support salmon run

North Shuswap company opening channels to improve flow for salmon fry

  • Mar. 25, 2020 6:00 a.m.
  • News

By Jim Cooperman

Contributor

Urgent restoration work is underway along the Adams River to benefit the Shuswap’s famous salmon run.

In recent years, fast flowing high water levels in the Adams due, in part, to logging in the upper watershed (without tree cover there is more snow and faster run-off), resulted in the depositing of debris that blocked the the river’s habitat-rich side channels within Tsútswecw Provincial Park (formerly Roderick Haig-Brown).

Concerned fisheries biologists reported 87 percent of the habitat was cut off and many eggs from the 2019 run were killed.

In response, the Fisheries and Oceans Canada gave the matter emergency status, stressing a need to stabilize river flow and reestablish four to six kilometres of spawning grounds.

Another concern is the potential loss of the island in front of the park’s new viewing platform, which was reduced in size from 61 metres wide to six metres. If the island were to wash out, the river could wipe out the platform and devastate sections of the forested park.

A $256,000 contract for mitigation work was awarded to North Shuswap company Spooner Industrial, to utilize excavators to open up side channels and stabilize the riverbank with rip-rock.

During a recent visit to the river, company owner Craig Spooner explained how they were on week two, with two more weeks to complete the contracted work. Already they had opened up all the channels on the south side of the river, which will divert 25 per cent of the flow and, it is hoped, prevent further problems at the mouth where the river has shifted north and threatens to destroy the sandy beach.

Read more: Column: Adams River salmon run collapse a man-made crisis

Read more: Column: Adams River salmon run in decline

When asked how many channels have been opened so far, Spooner could not provide a number as there were more than could be tracked. In some cases, it was only necessary to move some rocks and saw through logs to open channels.

Spooner also noted how the machine operators grew up in the Shuswap, care deeply about the river and understand its fragility very well.

Schools of small salmon fry could be seen isolated in the remaining water of the channel upstream from the viewing platform. An excavator would be removing the blockage to provide these fry with more water and a route to reach the lake.

A new road from the highway allows the equipment to reach the river, including large dump trucks hauling massive boulders to shore up the riverbanks. Once the work is completed, the road will remain to allow for continued maintenance work every two years. All stakeholders were consulted and approved of the restoration effort.

While restoring habitat is key to salmon survival, many experts remain concerned about the major threats to the species in the ocean, including fish farms, warming temperatures, pollution and overfishing.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
World COVID-19 update, 9:30 p.m., March 24: Asian market surge; ‘cacophony of coughing’

Just Posted

Urgent Adams River restoration work to support salmon run

North Shuswap company opening channels to improve flow for salmon fry

Shuswap residents use art to lift neighbours’ spirits amid COVID-19 crisis

Whether the medium is chalk, paper or paint the message is encouraging.

Salmon Arm mall closes in response to COVID-19, stores adjust hours

Mall at Piccadilly announces doors to remain closed until further notice

Salmon Arm chair fitness class resurrected through wonders of technology

Popular exercise class for seniors and people with varying abilities to be offered online

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

‘Please keep them open’: Okanagan temporary winter shelters to close

With nowhere to go as COVID-19 rages, Natasha Chance said she just wants shelters to be open

Overdose prevention, safe injection sites take extra precautions to mitigate COVID-19

Enhanced cleaning protocol, changes in service delivery at sites

World COVID-19 update, 5 a.m., March 25: Prince Charles tests positive, $2 trillion in U.S. aid

Heir’s symptoms mild; world’s air quality improves

Vernon high school staff, students may have been exposed to COVID-19

Staff and students may have been exposed on March 12 to individual who tested positive for virus

PET OF THE WEEK: Destiny and her brothers want a home together

Three grey cats were rescued from hoarding situation

Penticton RCMP seize $6,000 in illegal cigarettes

RCMP found the illegal cartons of cigarettes during a traffic stop

COLUMN: Suggestions for those now working from home

A marketing consultant offers tips for those who are working at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

Princeton closes parks and mayor launches ‘virtual walk’ Facebook group

The Town of Princeton, along with School District 58, shut down all… Continue reading

Okanagan College culinary program donates unused ingredients to food bank

“I’m blown away at the adaptability and generosity in our community” - Okanagan College instructor

Most Read