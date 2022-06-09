A young member of the Polish delegation shows off a drawing she made during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A young member of the Polish delegation shows off a drawing she made during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Urgent measures must be taken to ensure rights of Canadian children: UN committee

UN says urgent action is needed on discrimination, monitoring, abuse, neglect, standards of living

The United Nations committee on the rights of the child says it has serious concerns about the welfare of Indigenous children in Canada.

The committee, which reviewed Canada’s progress on implementing the UN convention on the rights of the child, says urgent action is needed on discrimination, independent monitoring, abuse and neglect, and standards of living.

Many of the recommendations relate specifically to discrimination against Indigenous and Black Canadian children living at home and in alternative arrangements like foster care.

Several of the recommendations were initially made by the committee in its last report about a decade ago, but have not been acted on.

Children First Canada founder Sara Austin says the report points out Canada’s failure to implement basic rights for all eight million children in the country.

Family, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould was not immediately available for comment.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Province refuses to register B.C. baby’s First Nations name

IndigenousUnited Nations

Previous story
Nearly $94k contributed to Kelowna MLA’s bid to become B.C. Liberal leader
Next story
Salmon Arm RCMP sergeant retires after more than 3 decades as police officer

Just Posted

After being painted white by the District of Sicamous, a community-driven effort is underway to restore the yellow facade, logo and other markings of a CP Rail caboose donated by CP to the district in 2004. (Andrea Horton-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sicamous council onboard with plans to restore caboose after district effort derailed

Sgt. Scott Lachapelle of the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment, who has been a police officer for 34 years, retired in early May. (Twitter photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP sergeant retires after more than 3 decades as police officer

(BC Lottery Corporation photo)
Million dollar lottery prize won in the Shuswap

Members of the JL Jackson graduating class of 1957 are in this photo of the school’s Senior High Council. A 65th anniversary reunion is being planned for the grads of ‘57, with the event taking place in Salmon Arm in late August, 2022. (Contributed)
JL Jackson grads of 1957 seek to reconnect for 65th anniversary reunion