US Consular holds Kamloops appointments

American, dual citizens in region needing services can make appointment

The U.S. Consulate General Vancouver will be in Kamloops Friday offering a pop-up consulate for American and dual citizens in the region, with services including:

· accepting passport applications and renewals;

· accepting Consular Report of Birth Abroad applications;

· notarial services;

· overseas voting registration in time for the midterm collections;

· citizenship claims (for those unsure of their US citizenship status);

“Pop-up consulates throughout our region of British Columbia and the Yukon allow our American Citizens Services team to offer the above services to Americans and dual citizens, saving them the time and expense of a trip to Vancouver which we hope is especially helpful for families and senior citizens,” said Glenda Wallace Ainsworth, public affairs advisor, U.S. Consulate General Vancouver.

The consulate will offer these services at the Kamloops Library from 1 – 4.30 p.m. this Friday.

Please note that all services require an appointment and a fee. Please email VancouverACS@state.gov for appointments and questions.

A consular officer is available for interviews in advance.

