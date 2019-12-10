The cost to users of eight Columbia Shuswap Regional District water systems will see an increase in 2020. (File photo) The cost to users of eight Columbia Shuswap Regional District water systems will see an increase in 2020. (File photo)

User fees in Sunnybrae, Sorrento and six more water systems going up

Increases attributed to added regulatory requirements for water treatment

Water fees in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District are going up.

The CSRD reports that after 10 years with minimal increases for the operation and maintenance of the regional district’s 10 water systems, the cost to users in eight of them will see an increase in 2020.

A public tender was issued earlier this year for the contract to operate and maintain the water systems and two valid bids were received. In November, the CSRD board accepted the lowest bid of approximately $2.3 million from Interior Utility Management.

“Interior Utility Management was the previous contract holder and had held rates steady for the past decade. Now, with increasing costs over the past 10 years, the value of this new, five-year contract was more than the previous agreement,” states a news release.

The contract begins Jan. 1.

“Cost increases can be attributed to increased regulatory requirements regarding water treatment,” states the release. “This is coupled with the fact that many CSRD water systems have been expanded or enhanced over the last 10 years, requiring higher levels of certification and higher operational costs.”

To cover the costs of the contract, the board unanimously approved an increase in user fees for eight of the CSRD’s water systems. The increases from 2019 to 2020 fees are as follows:

• MacArthur Reedman from $531 to $690

• Saratoga, $521 to $573

• Sunnybrae from $496 to $645

• Sorrento, $371 to $390

• Eagle Bay, $265 to $357

• Cedar Heights $239 to $287

• Falkland from $175 to $280

• Cottonwood $156 to $176.

In Anglemont, 2019 water user fees were approximately $700 and won’t rise in 2020. Similarly, in Galena Shores, the approximate $200 fee in 2019 is won’t change.

The CSRD average increase is from $365.40 to $429.80.


