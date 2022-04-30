Vacant home destroyed in Oliver fire, deemed suspicious

The blaze occurred just after midnight on Saturday, April 30

An overnight fire that destroyed an abandoned home in Oliver is being called suspicious on April 30.

Crews responded to the blaze just after midnight at the corner of Sawmill Road and Co-op Avenue.

Oliver Fire Chief Rob Graham says the cause of the fire is unknown and is considered suspicious.

Graham added that his team has responded to three fires at the same property within the last month, including last night’s blaze.

“Fire crews were alerted just after midnight and we responded with two engines, a rescue truck, two command vehicles and a water tender,” he said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene where flames were spreading to nearby trees and bushes.

Crews managed to put the fire out within two hours and the incident is currently under investigation.

Graham said there are no injuries to report.

