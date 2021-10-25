Vaccination policy coming for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, elected officials

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is developing a mandatory vaccine policy for staff and elected officials. (File photo)

A mandatory vaccine policy is in the works for employees and elected officials of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD).

The regional district announced Monday, Oct. 25, that staff had been directed by the CSRD board to develop a policy requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to a related CSRD media release, the policy will include a process and timelines for employees to provide proof of vaccination, as well as provide accommodations for “the few employees who are unable to be vaccinated for legitimate medical reasons.”

CSRD chief administrative officer Charles Hamilton said the policy will help protect everyone in CSRD workplaces.

“The CSRD has already strongly encouraged staff to be vaccinated, not only to protect their personal health, but to ensure the safety and well-being of their colleagues and members of the public,” commented Hamilton in the release. “Implementing a vaccination policy provides an added layer of protection for our communities.”

The CSRD’s decision to develop a mandatory vaccine policy follows a recent announcement that all B.C. public sector employees are required to be vaccinated.

The board also approved a motion to continue to defer all non-essential meetings until the province determines it is safe to advance to Step 4 of its Restart Plan.

