Vaccine advisers set to provide guidance on mixing AstraZeneca, mRNA vaccines today

Manitoba already offering Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna as a second dose to AstraZeneca recipients

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Canada’s national vaccine advisory panel is set to issue guidance today allowing for people who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose to get an mRNA vaccine for their second.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021. Canada’s national vaccine advisory panel is set to issue guidance today allowing for people who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose to get an mRNA vaccine for their second.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is set to issue guidance today allowing for people who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose to get an mRNA vaccine for their second.

A study in the United Kingdom reported last month that mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech as first and second doses led to more reports of short-lived side-effects like fevers and fatigue but was otherwise safe.

The Spanish study concluded a second dose of Pfizer after a first dose of AstraZeneca produced more than twice the antibodies as a second dose of AstraZeneca.

All provinces paused the use of AstraZeneca for first doses in May as reports of vaccine-induced blood clots rose, but are anxiously waiting for the NACI advice on what to do with second doses.

Manitoba didn’t wait for the advice, with health officials in that province announcing Monday they would start offering Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna as a second dose to AstraZeneca recipients.

There are 41 confirmed or suspected cases of vaccine-induced blood clots following an AstraZeneca vaccination in Canada, including five deaths.

Almost 2.2 million Canadians received the vaccine for their first dose, out of 21.8 million people now vaccinated with at least one dose.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C. senior calls driving exams for seniors aged 80 and up ‘unfair’
Next story
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

Just Posted

Plans are underway for the return of the Salmon Arm Fair this year with a hybrid virtual event. (File photo)
Historic Salmon Arm fair turns to technology for 2021

Hybrid fair planned with video tutorials, exhibits, drive-in movie nights

Salmon Arm Council comes up with a decision regarding pickleball courts at Klahani Park. (File photo)
Salmon Arm council gives nod to pickleball locker, new fee and maybe new court

‘New day’ between council and club will mean a locker with defibrillator at Klahani Park

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Beethoven could still hear after going deaf

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

June is a time for spending long, sunny days at the beach. The beach at Skaha Lake in Penticton is one of many popular British Columbia beaches. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Celebrating the long, sunny days of June

Try this short quiz about the month of June, people named June and other June-related trivia

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol volunteer Christina Marusiak, accompanied by Ron Neufeld, waves at a passing motorist on Monday, May 31, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Traffic travelling 20 km/h over speed limit clocked on residential Salmon Arm road

Salmon Arm Citizens Patrol set up speed reader board on 20th Avenue SE

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Black bear. (Black Press Media files)
Black bear killed after attacking man at work camp north of Prince George

Worker taken to hospital with serious injuries

Contributed photo
Support your local BC SPCA through Lock-In for Love virtual fundraiser

The funds raised will go toward caring for local animals and cruelty investigations

Clarence (Kat) Pennier during an Aevitas waste recycling plant protest by the Fraser River on Dec. 17, 2013. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Sto:lo elder opens up about children found at residential school site in Kamloops

‘People suspected things like this happened, but there was never proof of it’

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Kelowna mayor declares $31K in previously undisclosed 2018 campaign contributions

Contributions came in 2016 and 2017, before the province enacted restrictions barring corporate donations

Mounties say they busted an identical set of twins driving impaired a morning roadblock May 29 (Burnaby RCMP)
1 after another, B.C. Mounties catch identical twins driving impaired

‘Two drivers on the road who shouldn’t be,’ says Cpl. Mike Kalanj about a May 29 incident in Burnaby

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

Blueberry harvest in the Fraser Valley relies mainly on older Indo-Canadian workers provided through labour brokers. (Maple Ridge News)
B.C. ‘moving very cautiously’ on minimum wage for farm workers

Most workers support piece-rate pay for picking, survey says

Mohammad Movassaghi, 42, leaves provincial court in Vancouver on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

Civil claim alleges $8K found by police in Mohammad Movassaghi’s suite should be considered proceeds of crime

Most Read