Vaisakhi celebrations a colorful cultural feast in the Okanagan

Culture spilled over into the streets and Princess Margaret Secondary School Sunday with the third annual local Vaisakhi celebrations.

Organized by the Penticton Sikh Temple, the day included a number of special events at the temple and Maggie as well as a colourful parade that went in a circle from the temple on South Main Street to Yorkton Avenue, Wilson Avenue and Green Avenue to the high school and back.

The parade consisted of brightly coloured floats, martial arts and fight demonstrations with traditional weapons and the Sikh Riders of Canada motorcycle club.

Vaisakhi is a religious festival that is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world and is known as one of the most important events in the Sikh Calendar. It signals the start of the harvest season and the creation of the Khalsa, the Sikh brotherhood.

READ ALSO: Penticton Sikh Temple invites the public to celebrate Vaisakhi

The procession includes the Guru Garanth Sahib (the holy Sikh book) which is placed on a float.

READ ALSO: South Okanagan celebrates Vaisakhi

At the school there were speakers, and traditional songs sung and traditional foods.

From there everyone returned to the temple for more activities.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

The Vaisakhi parade on South Main Street with the Sikh Temple in the background. (Mark Brett - Western News)
A mock battle using traditional weapons. (Mark Brett - Western News)
One of the Vaisakhi parade marshals smiles as the parade makes its way along South Main Street. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Flag bearers dressed in traditional colours wait for the parade to begin. (Mark Brett - Western News)
One of the elders watches the proceedings from the float she was riding on. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Unique spinning rope skills demonstrated on the parade route by this performer. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Previous story
Real-world experience in interface firefighting in the Okanagan
Next story
Mattiussi hired as Summerland’s interim administrator

Just Posted

Seniors advocate: Incentives in system move seniors to nursing homes

Disproportionately more poor people in long-term care facilities, advocate finds

Chambers warn of job loss due to backcountry closures for caribou

Shuswap and Revelstoke chambers want residents to get informed, sign petition

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny and warm

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny week in the Okanagan, with temperatures reaching up to 28 C this weekend.

What can you do to protect your property from wildfires?

Provincial funds mean the Neskonlith Band, Salmon Arm can do more proactive work to save homes

City in running to host Junior A Championships

Public support needed to bring 2021 National Junior A Hockey Championships to Salmon Arm

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. organized crime investigation shows

Buying and selling super-cars an international money laundering tactic

Okanagan man in critical condition after assault at beach

A Penticton man has been charged in relation to the incident

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

More gasoline, less bitumen in Trans Mountain pipeline, B.C. premier urges Trudeau

John Horgan asks B.C. Utilities Commission to investigate why B.C. drivers pay more

Okanagan doctor warns against tanning as skin cancer rates rise

A Kelowna doctor said the number of people diagnosed with skin cancer has increased in recent years

Letter: Residents to rally over cell tower concerns

Initially, six cell antennae are proposed to be deployed in the heart… Continue reading

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Most Read