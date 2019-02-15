Valentine’s Day stabbing in Kamloops

—Kamloops this Week

A Valentine’s Day stabbing in Rayleigh has landed one man in hospital and another man behind bars.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Mounties were called at 4:35 p.m. to a home in Rayleigh, where they found a man had been stabbed.

He was taken to Royal Inland Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Shelkie said the suspect in the stabbing — a 21-year-old Kamloops man known to police — ran from the home, but was arrested without incident a short time later without incident.

Charges are pending.

