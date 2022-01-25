A large memorial board similar to the boards that were stolen. (RCMP)

A large memorial board similar to the boards that were stolen. (RCMP)

Valuable bronze memorial plates stolen from Kelowna cemetery

RCMP is investigating the theft that occured on Dry Valley Road

Several bronze memorial plates valued at $20,000 each were recently stolen from a Kelowna cemetery.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating the theft from the cemetery on Dry Valley Road, that occurred between Jan. 17 and 19.

According to Cpl. Tammy Lobb, 11 large bronze memory boards and 80 small memorial plates were stolen.

The large memory boards range in size from three by two feet to three by four eet and are valued at $20,000 each. While the small plates are about four by three inches and were nameplates of the deceased that were affixed to the large boards.

“This theft shows a clear lack of respect to the family of the deceased and I am disheartened to share such a release with the public,” said Cpl. Lobb.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the cemetery from Jan. 17 to 19 is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

READ MORE: After school vans shot at with BB guns outside Kelowna YMCA

READ MORE: No answers a week after dog park death, as other unsolved murders loom in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeKelowna

Previous story
Arrest after sledgehammer and knife attack on Village of Keremeos staff
Next story
Kids should get the COVID-19 shot, and an extra for the immunocompromised: NACI

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council agreed at a Jan. 24, 2022 council meeting to sell a piece of city property in the industrial park to Northern Plastics Ltd. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council approves sale of city land in Salmon Arm industrial park to Northern Plastics

Due to construction of the Ross Street Underpass, the water for several properties in the 300-block of Ross Street NE will be shut off Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to noon. (File photo)
Taps to dry up Wednesday morning for some properties on Salmon Arm’s Ross Street

The next appearance in Salmon Arm court for Dorian Bell, 32, charged with dangerous driving causing death in a May 2021 crash in Sicamous, will be Feb. 1, 2022. (File photo)
Man charged in crash that caused death of Malakwa woman changes plea to not guilty

A community park complete with over $100,000 of playground equipment is proposed for Eagle Bay. (File photo)
$100k playground equipment purchase approved for future South Shuswap park