Van crashes into car, slides down embankment in Kamloops

The driver was given a sobriety test and issued a roadside 24-hour prohibition

A Kamloops man is lucky to have escaped a collision without serious injury after the van he was driving slid down an embankment.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on Cariboo Place near Laval Crescent, after a red Dodge van collided with an unoccupied parked car.

According to S.Sgt. Mat Van Laer, the momentum from the crash caused the van to slide down the embankment and come to rest in a precarious position 10 metres down from the road.

The Kamloops Fire Department had to secure to the van with a winch cable to assist the 60-year-old man out of the vehicle.

S.Sgt. Mat Van Laer said the man was given a sobriety test and issued a roadside 24-hour prohibition. Charges under the Motor Vehicle Act are also being recommended.

READ MORE: Coldstream cliff jumping accident kills North Okanagan man

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash