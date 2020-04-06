Van crashes into Kamloops home

Police say the driver went into medical distress before the crash

The driver of a minivan that struck a North Shore house, about 12 p.m. Monday, was in medical distress when the crash took place, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to a house near the corner of 12th Street and Lethbridge Avenue at about noon for a report of a vehicle colliding with a house.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the van left the road, went through a fence and struck a home. She said the man behind the wheel of the vehicle had a medical emergency that caused the collision.

Paramedics took the driver to hospital as a precaution, but his passenger did not sustain any injuries

Two people were inside the house at the time of the collision, Shelkie said. Neither were injured.

