Photograph By DAVE EAGLES/KTW FILE

Van crashes into Kamloops home

Police say the driver went into medical distress before the crash

  • Apr. 6, 2020 1:44 p.m.
  • News

The driver of a minivan that struck a North Shore house, about 12 p.m. Monday, was in medical distress when the crash took place, according to police.

Emergency crews were called to a house near the corner of 12th Street and Lethbridge Avenue at about noon for a report of a vehicle colliding with a house.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said the van left the road, went through a fence and struck a home. She said the man behind the wheel of the vehicle had a medical emergency that caused the collision.

Paramedics took the driver to hospital as a precaution, but his passenger did not sustain any injuries

Two people were inside the house at the time of the collision, Shelkie said. Neither were injured.

READ MORE: Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

car crash

