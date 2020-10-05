A Tees Taekwondo van was stolen from Vernon over the weekend. (Contributed)

Van stolen from North Okanagan Taekwondo group

Van used to transport students in the after-school program

A local sports group has taken a big hit.

A shuttle van for Kees Taekwondo in Vernon was stolen sometime over the weekend, staff reported on Monday, Oct. 5.

Stolen from the parking lot at 4704-29th St., the van has the Kees decals on it. It is a 2006 Ford E350, 15-passenger grey van.

It was used to transport students in the after-school program, therefore Kees is now using a van from A1 Bus.

Meanwhile RCMP have recovered the van but the theft remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the theft, or anyone who may have seen the van is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: ATM stolen from Vernon business

READ MORE: Vernon Mounties probe white supremacy propaganda

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say
Next story
Unlicensed driver blocks Highway 1 in Shuswap with uninsured RV

Just Posted

Three candidates running to represent the Shuswap

BC Green Party’s Owen Madden last to enter the election race in the Shuswap riding

Unlicensed driver blocks Highway 1 in Shuswap with uninsured RV

Chase RCMP issue ticket regarding September incident

Shuswap Theatre tunes into radio, streaming online for upcoming season

Outside Mullingar first of pre-recorded performances made available to enjoy at home

RCMP request public’s help locating South Shuswap break-in suspect

Police in Chase hope for identification of person pictured during theft from Sorrento Petro Can

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Homicide investigation underway after Coldstream incident

Zacheriah Bradley, 27, was shot Oct. 1 in Coldstream, died in hospital

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

Van stolen from North Okanagan Taekwondo group

Van used to transport students in the after-school program

Most Read