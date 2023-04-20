Van stolen from Vernon recovered 5 months later

A vehicle reported stolen more than five months ago was found in the bush recently.

A paragliding pilot spotted the vehicle down an embankment on King Edward Forest Service Road in Coldstream on April 19, around 11 a.m.

Paragliding pilot Chris Skaarup was hiking up to the King Eddy launch site when he spotted the van down an embankment.

“Officers attended and located the vehicle, a grey 2016 Dodge Caravan, which had been reported stolen on Nov. 7, 2022 from in front of a residence on 25th Street in Vernon,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

BCAA was contacted and quickly showed up to retrieve the vehicle.

“The van had been driven over a slope making for a tricky recovery,” said Skaarup, who has been exploring hiking routes up the mountain for the Sept. 1-4 Aerothlon paragliding competition. “A big thank you and acknowledgement to the RCMP and BCAA for their quick professional response.”

Police are continuing to investigate.

