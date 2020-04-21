Vancouver company looks to reopen 30-years-closed Okanagan mine

Peachland’s Brenda Mines has been closed since 1990 and quarried for copper and molybdenum

A map showing the Trout Creek Watershed, the proposed site of New Brenda and Peachland Lake. (Contributed)

A Vancouver company is hoping to reopen a Peachland mine that’s been closed for three decades.

Flow Metals Corporation’s aptly titled “New Brenda” is proposed on the site of the former Brenda Mines, which closed in 1990 as the copper and molybdenum ore reserves depleted. The site is approximately 3.5 kilometres northwest of Peachland Lake.

The proposal will make its way to Peachland council tonight (April 21).

Operations staff have recommended council not to support the new work as it lies in one of Peachland’s watersheds.

“As in past referrals, the District is hesitant to support any further industry in Peachland’s watersheds,” said director of operations Sean Grundy. “Until an updated comprehensive watershed assessment is prepared by industry along with a stakeholder engagement plan, this stance will continue. The cumulative effects in the past few years of droughts and fires and their impacts on water quality, quantity and flow should be thoroughly examined in the assessment to provide a better overall view of the health of our watersheds.”

Flow Metals is seeking a two-year permit to quarry the site.

If work is allowed to go ahead, Grundy said conditions should be requested by the District of Peachland including the protection of source water, new roads to be completed and fully restored following the project’s completion, a remediation plan be submitted by Flow Metals, and that a 50 per cent increase be instituted around all lakes and streams.

During its initial lifespan from 1970 through 1990, the mine employed around 2,200 workers (approximately 330 at a time). The mine produced 278,000 tonnes of copper, 66,000 tonnes of molybdenum, 125 tonnes of silver and two tonnes of gold.

READ MORE: Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

READ MORE: Grist Mill and Gardens hosting ‘virtual field trips’ amid COVID-19

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.