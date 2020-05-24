The Vancouver Foundation is offering up to $500 in grants for Okanagan-Shuswap residents and businesses to help with projects related to physical and social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Vancouver Foundation photo)

Vancouver Foundation grants benefit Okanagan-Shuswap residents

Grants of up to $500 available for ideas that connect people socially or involve sharing skills

A grants program from the Vancouver Foundation is available for North Okanagan-Shuswap residents.

Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grants offers grants of up to $500 for projects that connect people socially or involve sharing skills or talents with each other during this time of physical distancing.

You can learn more and apply at neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca.

This program builds on the Vancouver Foundation’s existing Neighbourhood Small Granting and expands to other areas of the province.

The grants are open to applications from individuals – different from most Foundation grants, this one is not open to not organizations -charities/non-profits – or businesses.

Take a quick look at the website to get an idea of the scope of the program.

For many, this is the first grant people are applying for. Most start off with a general idea of what they want to do but wonder how to put the details down on paper. Or they might be unsure if what they’re doing is allowed.

Be sure to read through the Eligibility & FAQs page first before submitting your application.

Grant requests can be for up to $500 per project. If your project involves skill-sharing, you may pay out an honorarium of up to $350.

Vancouver Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to creating healthy, vibrant and livable communities across BC. Since 1943, in partnership with its donors, they have distributed more than $1 billion to charities. From arts and culture to the environment, health and social development, education, medical research and more, we exist to make meaningful and lasting improvements to communities in BC.

Neighbourhood Small Grants was created by Vancouver Foundation through local partnerships to builds community and strengthen connections right where people live.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
