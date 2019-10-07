Hotel workers are continuing to strike in Vancouver this week. (Michael YC Tseng/Facebook)

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

Picketing hotel workers must stop producing excessive noise and not block entry ways and roads, according to an order issued by the B.C. Supreme Court.

An order issued by Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick directed striking workers from Unite Here Local 40, who are protesting wages and stability at four Vancouver hotels.

The order is in response to a lawsuit launched by the parent company of Hyatt Regency Vancouver, Innvest Hotels LP, on Sept. 27, which alleged picketers have been making “deafening” noise on the streets using horns, vuvuzelas, plastic buckets, drums, air horns, megaphones, sirens, microphones, amplifiers, and speakers.

It accused the workers of trying to harm the hotel’s business, adding that their conduct “escalated” at one point when they allegedly began to block access to people and vehicles trying to enter the building.

Hotel workers are continuing to strike in Vancouver this week, with a rally planned Thursday in front of the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver Hotel.

READ MORE: Vancouver hotel company sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains
Next story
RDOS signs transit agreements for South Okanagan

Just Posted

Update: Train and SUV collide in Canoe, driver flees

CP Rail confirms the crew of the train was not injured

Expect minor delays on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm today

Crews recovering semi from ditch between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Special weather statement in effect for interior B.C. mountain passes

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along high elevation roads

Sicamous Eagles pull off win in Osoyoos, lose to Knights

Although they won an earlier meeting, the Eagles could not repeat the feat in Armstrong.

Popular Margaret Falls Trail in the Shuswap reopens

The trail was badly damaged by a landslide in 2017.

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Letter: Cops give thanks to Salmon Arm

Local supporters make annual Cops for Kids ride possible.

Okanagan pharmacy co-workers $500,000 richer

Pharmacy staff almost didn’t believe all the extra zeros

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into B.C. MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

RDOS signs transit agreements for South Okanagan

Agreements for Penticton to Kelowna route and West Bench service

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

B.C. liquor branch blamed for cancellation of popular Tofino food and wine fest

Organizers held the 17th annual Tofino Food and Wine Festival in June 2019

Most Read